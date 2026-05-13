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    Verbio SE: Back on Track for Success – Exciting Growth Ahead!

    Verbio accelerates into Q3 with record biofuel output, surging revenues and a stronger balance sheet, powered by a rebounding GHG quota market and supportive regulation.

    Verbio SE: Back on Track for Success – Exciting Growth Ahead!
    Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa
    • Verbio's Q3 results were driven by strong seasonal demand for GHG quotas and market momentum, leading to increased revenues and profitability.
    • The company increased production of biodiesel, bioethanol, and biomethane, setting new records, with revenues rising to EUR 1,340.7 million for the first nine months.
    • EBITDA significantly improved to EUR 105.7 million for 9M 2025/26, mainly due to a recovery in the GHG quota market and higher gross margins.
    • Net financial debt decreased to EUR 126.8 million, and the equity ratio increased to 59.3%, reflecting strong financial positioning.
    • The German Bundesrat approved legislation increasing the GHG quota to 65% by 2040, supporting the biofuel sector and market growth.
    • Verbio revised its FY 2025/26 EBITDA forecast upward to EUR 100–140 million, with expectations of lower net debt by year-end, supported by high selling prices and favorable regulations.

    The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report as of March 31, 2026 (Q3 2025/2026) / Earnings call for analysts and investors, at Verbio is on 13.05.2026.

    The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 33,53EUR and was up +1,05 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,48EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,83 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.218,53PKT (+0,38 %).


    Verbio

    +9,89 %
    -18,43 %
    -15,35 %
    +38,61 %
    +207,05 %
    -2,85 %
    -2,36 %
    +438,12 %
    +113,06 %
    ISIN:DE000A0JL9W6WKN:A0JL9W
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    Verbio SE: Back on Track for Success – Exciting Growth Ahead! Verbio accelerates into Q3 with record biofuel output, surging revenues and a stronger balance sheet, powered by a rebounding GHG quota market and supportive regulation.
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