Verbio SE: Back on Track for Success – Exciting Growth Ahead!

Verbio's Q3 results were driven by strong seasonal demand for GHG quotas and market momentum, leading to increased revenues and profitability.

The company increased production of biodiesel, bioethanol, and biomethane, setting new records, with revenues rising to EUR 1,340.7 million for the first nine months.

EBITDA significantly improved to EUR 105.7 million for 9M 2025/26, mainly due to a recovery in the GHG quota market and higher gross margins.

Net financial debt decreased to EUR 126.8 million, and the equity ratio increased to 59.3%, reflecting strong financial positioning.

The German Bundesrat approved legislation increasing the GHG quota to 65% by 2040, supporting the biofuel sector and market growth.

Verbio revised its FY 2025/26 EBITDA forecast upward to EUR 100–140 million, with expectations of lower net debt by year-end, supported by high selling prices and favorable regulations.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report as of March 31, 2026 (Q3 2025/2026) / Earnings call for analysts and investors, at Verbio is on 13.05.2026.

The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 33,53EUR and was up +1,05 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,48EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,83 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.218,53PKT (+0,38 %).





