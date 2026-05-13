JOST Werke Achieves Record Q1 2026, Surpasses Profit Goals
JOST starts 2026 with record momentum: double-digit revenue and profit growth, stronger margins, lower leverage, and robust performance across all regions and key segments.
Foto: JOST-Werke Deutschland GmbH
- JOST achieved a record-breaking first quarter in 2026, with revenue increasing by 12% to EUR 417.0 million driven mainly by 9% organic growth
- Adjusted EBIT rose by 23% to EUR 44.1 million, with the EBIT margin improving to 10.6%, reaching the company's strategic profitability target range
- Earnings after taxes increased by 17% to EUR 28.3 million, and adjusted earnings per share grew by 12% to EUR 1.81 despite a higher number of shares due to a capital increase
- The company's leverage ratio improved significantly to 1.75x, back within the target range of 1.0x–2.0x, mainly due to a EUR 92.6 million capital increase and strong EBITDA
- Revenue growth was driven by all regions: EMEA (+8.1%), Americas (+5.6%), and APAC (+26.0%), with notable growth in agriculture and hydraulics segments
- JOST confirms its outlook for 2026, expecting mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth and an increase in adjusted EBIT margin above 9.5%, supported by ongoing synergy realization from the Hyva acquisition
The next important date, Publication of Q1 2026 Interim Report; Q1 2026 Analyst and Investor Conference, at JOST Werke is on 13.05.2026.
The price of JOST Werke at the time of the news was 53,65EUR and was up +2,98 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.220,10PKT (+0,38 %).
+7,68 %
+4,84 %
+2,46 %
-17,13 %
+0,56 %
+11,98 %
+4,03 %
+94,80 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte