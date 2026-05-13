JOST Werke Achieves Record Q1 2026, Surpasses Profit Goals

JOST achieved a record-breaking first quarter in 2026, with revenue increasing by 12% to EUR 417.0 million driven mainly by 9% organic growth

Adjusted EBIT rose by 23% to EUR 44.1 million, with the EBIT margin improving to 10.6%, reaching the company's strategic profitability target range

Earnings after taxes increased by 17% to EUR 28.3 million, and adjusted earnings per share grew by 12% to EUR 1.81 despite a higher number of shares due to a capital increase

The company's leverage ratio improved significantly to 1.75x, back within the target range of 1.0x–2.0x, mainly due to a EUR 92.6 million capital increase and strong EBITDA

Revenue growth was driven by all regions: EMEA (+8.1%), Americas (+5.6%), and APAC (+26.0%), with notable growth in agriculture and hydraulics segments

JOST confirms its outlook for 2026, expecting mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth and an increase in adjusted EBIT margin above 9.5%, supported by ongoing synergy realization from the Hyva acquisition

The next important date, Publication of Q1 2026 Interim Report; Q1 2026 Analyst and Investor Conference, at JOST Werke is on 13.05.2026.

The price of JOST Werke at the time of the news was 53,65EUR and was up +2,98 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.220,10PKT (+0,38 %).





