CYAN AG Confirms 2025 Figures, Eyes Growth in 2026

cyan AG confirmed its preliminary revenue figures for 2025, with a 30% increase to EUR 9.2 million, driven by rising recurring revenue from subscriptions and services.

The company achieved a positive EBITDA of EUR 0.78 million in 2025, marking a successful turnaround and within forecast expectations.

Operating cash flow turned positive for the first time in 2025, reaching EUR 1.5 million, supported by revenue growth and research grants.

cyan expanded its customer base by 47% in 2025 and extended its global partnerships, including a three-year extension with Orange Group and entry into new markets like Romania, Moldova, Réunion, and Mayotte.

The launch of cyan Guard 360, a cybersecurity solution for SMBs, was successful, with plans to strengthen its presence through partnerships such as CANCOM and T-Mobile Poland.

The outlook for 2026 remains positive, with expected revenue between EUR 10.2 million and EUR 11.5 million and continued EBITDA profitability, supported by ongoing investments and expanding customer relationships.

The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at CYAN is on 13.05.2026.

The price of CYAN at the time of the news was 2,0200EUR and was up +1,00 % compared with the previous day.





