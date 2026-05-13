MS Industrie AG Reveals Q1-2026 Key Figures
MS Industrie Group enters 2026 on a stronger footing, posting higher revenue, improved earnings, and a solid order backlog that underpins its positive full-year outlook.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- MS Industrie Group's revenue for Q1-2026 was approximately EUR 38.4 million, a 6.2% increase year-over-year.
- EBITDA improved to around EUR 1.9 million, up from EUR 1.5 million in the previous year.
- EBIT reached approximately EUR 0.4 million, compared to a loss of EUR -0.3 million last year.
- The order backlog of MS XTEC GmbH was about EUR 79 million as of March 2026, a 0.9% increase since December 2025.
- The company's equity ratio increased to approximately 41.2%, even after acquiring a property in Trossingen, maintaining at around 36.4%.
- The outlook for 2026 remains positive, with expected consolidated revenue of about EUR 155 million and significant growth in EBITDA, EBIT, and net income.
The price of MS Industrie at the time of the news was 1,2700EUR and was up +0,79 % compared with the previous day.
+2,38 %
-1,53 %
0,00 %
-2,27 %
-22,75 %
-16,77 %
-37,07 %
-59,65 %
-80,23 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte