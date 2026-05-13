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    PWO Group Kicks Off FY2026 with Strong Performance

    Amid geopolitical headwinds and volatile markets, PWO Group enters 2026 with resilient performance, fresh orders, and reinforced finances, underpinning its confident growth outlook.

    PWO Group Kicks Off FY2026 with Strong Performance
    • PWO Group achieved a solid start to fiscal year 2026 despite challenging geopolitical and market conditions.
    • Revenue for Q1 2026 was EUR 125.4 million, slightly below the previous year, mainly due to negative currency effects and timing of tooling revenue.
    • EBIT before currency effects decreased to EUR 2.8 million from EUR 5.5 million in the previous year, impacted by restructuring charges.
    • The group secured a lifetime volume of new business worth approximately EUR 150 million in the first quarter, confirming a strong order pipeline.
    • The placement of a EUR 20 million promissory note loan was completed, strengthening the group's financial position.
    • The company confirmed its forecast for 2026 and remains optimistic about future growth, supported by new customer acquisitions and ongoing market expansion.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at PWO is on 13.05.2026.

    The price of PWO at the time of the news was 26,30EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    PWO

    +0,76 %
    -1,48 %
    +1,53 %
    +1,53 %
    -6,34 %
    -10,74 %
    -11,92 %
    -26,27 %
    +1.060,05 %
    ISIN:DE0006968001WKN:696800
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    PWO Group Kicks Off FY2026 with Strong Performance Amid geopolitical headwinds and volatile markets, PWO Group enters 2026 with resilient performance, fresh orders, and reinforced finances, underpinning its confident growth outlook.
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