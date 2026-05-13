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    O'Key Group Exits AIX List in Voluntary Move

    O’KEY Group S.A. has reshaped its capital markets presence, delisting GDRs from AIX while keeping them traded on MOEX, as it focuses on its fast-growing DA! discount chain.

    O'Key Group Exits AIX List in Voluntary Move
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • O'KEY Group S.A. completed a voluntary exclusion (delisting) of its global depositary receipts (GDRs) from the Astana International Exchange (AIX).
    • The delisting became effective on 13 May 2026.
    • The Group’s GDRs remain listed and continue to be traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX).
    • O'KEY is a major Russian retailer operating the DA! discount chain — 232 DA! stores in 87+ locations and two distribution centres as of end-2025; it sold its O’KEY hypermarket segment at the end of 2025.
    • 2025 financials: revenue of RUB 80.0 billion and EBITDA of RUB 7.9 billion.
    • Shareholder structure: NISEMAX Co Ltd and its beneficial owners 49.11%; GSU Ltd 34.14%; free-float and other holders 16.75%.






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    O'Key Group Exits AIX List in Voluntary Move O’KEY Group S.A. has reshaped its capital markets presence, delisting GDRs from AIX while keeping them traded on MOEX, as it focuses on its fast-growing DA! discount chain.
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