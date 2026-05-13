Travelex 2 15% Bonds (Until 09/28) Q1 2026 Results: Key Insights
Travelex’s preliminary Q1 2026 results reveal the financial impact of Middle East turmoil, with lower revenues, EBITDA pressure and a sharpened focus on cost discipline.
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- Q1 2026 results for Travelex Group (Travelex International Limited and subsidiaries) for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.
- Trading was impacted by the Middle East conflict, disrupting regional stores, global currency supply chains and travel patterns; the Group supported affected colleagues, customers, partners and communities.
- Revenue £93.8m, down £22.3m versus Q1 2025; excluding Brazil revenue £78.4m, also down £22.3m versus Q1 2025.
- Underlying EBITDA loss of £2.9m, £3.7m adverse to Q1 2025; excluding Brazil underlying EBITDA loss £3.9m, £3.9m adverse to Q1 2025.
- Mitigations included targeted reductions in overhead and support costs and decreased trading costs in line with revenue; the Group continues to focus on cost discipline and operational efficiency.
- The Q1 2026 results are preliminary and unaudited, reflecting management’s current view.
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