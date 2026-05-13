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    Remission Fund Opens to Compensate AirBit Club Fraud Victims

    Victims of the AirBit Club fraud may now seek justice: a new U.S. Department of Justice fund offers a path to financial compensation for those misled by false crypto promises.

    Remission Fund Opens to Compensate AirBit Club Fraud Victims
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • The AirBit Victim Fund (AVF) has opened a petition process to compensate victims of the AirBit Club fraud
    • The AVF was established by the U.S. Department of Justice to provide financial restitution to those who suffered losses due to the scheme
    • Eligible victims are individuals who experienced direct financial losses from purchasing AirBit Club memberships based on false promises of guaranteed cryptocurrency returns
    • Losses are calculated using a "cash-in, cash-out" method, considering the amount invested minus any withdrawals, excluding fictitious profits
    • Applications can be submitted online, by mail, phone, or email, with a deadline of July 31, 2026
    • The compensation process aims to address those induced to invest through false representations about cryptocurrency mining and trading profits






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    Remission Fund Opens to Compensate AirBit Club Fraud Victims Victims of the AirBit Club fraud may now seek justice: a new U.S. Department of Justice fund offers a path to financial compensation for those misled by false crypto promises.
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