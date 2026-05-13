Remission Fund Opens to Compensate AirBit Club Fraud Victims
Victims of the AirBit Club fraud may now seek justice: a new U.S. Department of Justice fund offers a path to financial compensation for those misled by false crypto promises.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- The AirBit Victim Fund (AVF) has opened a petition process to compensate victims of the AirBit Club fraud
- The AVF was established by the U.S. Department of Justice to provide financial restitution to those who suffered losses due to the scheme
- Eligible victims are individuals who experienced direct financial losses from purchasing AirBit Club memberships based on false promises of guaranteed cryptocurrency returns
- Losses are calculated using a "cash-in, cash-out" method, considering the amount invested minus any withdrawals, excluding fictitious profits
- Applications can be submitted online, by mail, phone, or email, with a deadline of July 31, 2026
- The compensation process aims to address those induced to invest through false representations about cryptocurrency mining and trading profits
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