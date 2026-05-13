DAX, MUSASHI SEIMITSU INDUSTRY & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Antimony Resources
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Verbio
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|New Highland Critical Minerals Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|D-Wave Quantum
|💬
|📰
|Vault Strategic Mining
|💬
|📰
|Evotec
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|223
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|83
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|75
|💬
|📰
|Evotec
|65
|💬
|📰
|Netlist
|53
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|51
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|MUSASHI SEIMITSU INDUSTRY
|+32,56 %
|📰
|🥈
|Chegg
|+25,79 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Sivers Semiconductors
|+23,20 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Red Cat Holdings
|-16,84 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Ring Energy
|-20,50 %
|📰
|🟥
|Wix.com
|-30,86 %
|💬
|📰
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: -9,68 %
Wochenperformance: -9,68 %
Platz 1
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -18,43 %
Wochenperformance: -18,43 %
Platz 2
New Highland Critical Minerals Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +8,63 %
Wochenperformance: +8,63 %
Platz 3
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: -2,73 %
Wochenperformance: -2,73 %
Platz 4
Vault Strategic Mining
Wochenperformance: +69,12 %
Wochenperformance: +69,12 %
Platz 5
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -16,63 %
Wochenperformance: -16,63 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -2,81 %
Wochenperformance: -2,81 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +12,09 %
Wochenperformance: +12,09 %
Platz 8
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +10,54 %
Wochenperformance: +10,54 %
Platz 9
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -16,63 %
Wochenperformance: -16,63 %
Platz 10
Netlist
Wochenperformance: +7,86 %
Wochenperformance: +7,86 %
Platz 11
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -23,93 %
Wochenperformance: -23,93 %
Platz 12
MUSASHI SEIMITSU INDUSTRY
Wochenperformance: +60,17 %
Wochenperformance: +60,17 %
Platz 13
Chegg
Wochenperformance: -21,58 %
Wochenperformance: -21,58 %
Platz 14
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: -19,84 %
Wochenperformance: -19,84 %
Platz 15
Red Cat Holdings
Wochenperformance: -14,10 %
Wochenperformance: -14,10 %
Platz 16
Ring Energy
Wochenperformance: -31,68 %
Wochenperformance: -31,68 %
Platz 17
Wix.com
Wochenperformance: -32,42 %
Wochenperformance: -32,42 %
Platz 18
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