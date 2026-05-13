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    Rumble Announces Early Results of Northern Data Exchange Offer

    Rumble’s takeover of Northern Data is nearing completion, with a strong majority already tendered and a final window now open before delisting and reduced liquidity.

    Rumble Announces Early Results of Northern Data Exchange Offer
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • 5,708,665 Northern Data shares were tendered in the initial acceptance period, and Rumble has secured approximately 81.3% of outstanding Northern Data shares including committed shares.
    • A limited additional acceptance period runs from May 15, 2026 to June 1, 2026 (last chance to participate before delisting).
    • The best-and-final exchange ratio remains 2.0281 newly issued Rumble Class A shares for each Northern Data share (customary fractional-share settlement).
    • All regulatory approvals have been received and the offer is not conditioned on any minimum tender threshold.
    • Northern Data’s Management Board and Supervisory Board unanimously recommend that shareholders accept the offer.
    • Closing is expected in mid-June 2026, with Northern Data shares to be delisted promptly after closing (non-tendering shareholders should expect reduced liquidity and price transparency).






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    Rumble Announces Early Results of Northern Data Exchange Offer Rumble’s takeover of Northern Data is nearing completion, with a strong majority already tendered and a final window now open before delisting and reduced liquidity.
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