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    TCL Electronics Continues Robust Growth in Q1 2026

    In Q1 2026, TCL delivered robust growth, sharpened profitability, and deepened its global footprint, powered by a landmark Sony alliance and surging display and internet businesses.

    TCL Electronics Continues Robust Growth in Q1 2026
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Q1 2026 consolidated results: revenue HK$29.2 billion (+15.3% YoY), gross profit HK$4.7 billion (+27.6% YoY), profit after tax HK$392 million (+236.0% YoY), adjusted profit attributable to owners HK$384 million (+140.0% YoY), overall expense ratio down to 12.5% (-0.7 pp).
    • Entered a legally binding strategic partnership with Sony (joint venture announced 31 Mar 2026) to build a global home entertainment ecosystem and deepen mid-to-high-end market positioning.
    • Display business delivered strong growth: revenue HK$19.5 billion (+19.0% YoY), gross profit HK$3.3 billion (+39.9% YoY), gross margin 17.0% (+2.5 pp); large-size display revenue HK$16.7 billion (+17.2% YoY) with margin 17.5% (+3.0 pp).
    • Mini LED and larger-screen mix accelerated: global Mini LED shipments +102.1% YoY (overseas +178.3%), Mini LED share 15.4% globally, average TV screen size 55.6" (+2.3" YoY), share of 65"+ TVs 32.6% and 75"+ TVs 17.1%; TCL TVs remain top-three in over 20 countries.
    • Internet business remained highly profitable: revenue HK$740 million (+13.2% YoY), gross margin 65.0% (+10.6 pp YoY), overseas high-margin internet revenue share rose >20 pp, and TCL Channel users exceeded 49.5 million; strengthened partnerships with Google, Roku and Netflix.
    • Innovative/photovoltaic segment expansion: innovative business revenue HK$8.9 billion (+8.1% YoY); photovoltaic revenue HK$4.8 billion (+12.7% YoY), newly installed capacity >1.3 GW, PV gross margin improved to 9.4% and overseas market progress continued under an asset-light model.






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    TCL Electronics Continues Robust Growth in Q1 2026 In Q1 2026, TCL delivered robust growth, sharpened profitability, and deepened its global footprint, powered by a landmark Sony alliance and surging display and internet businesses.
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