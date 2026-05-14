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    Brockhaus Technologies AG: €47.9M Revenue and €7.6M EBITDA in Q1 2026

    In Q1 2026, the Group delivered solid growth, advanced its IHSE transformation, scaled Bikeleasing, and confirmed guidance while progressing the planned divestment.

    Brockhaus Technologies AG: €47.9M Revenue and €7.6M EBITDA in Q1 2026
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Group Q1 2026 consolidated revenue €47.9m (+13.1% YoY) and adjusted EBITDA €7.6m (15.8% margin)
    • IHSE (Security Technologies, continuing ops): Q1 revenue €5.6m (-13.5% YoY) and adjusted EBITDA €189k (3.4%); transformation completed and Dr. Thomas Niessen appointed CEO, with growing government & defense business (~43% of 2025 revenue)
    • Bikeleasing (discontinued): Q1 revenue €42.3m (+18.0% YoY) and adjusted EBITDA €8.7m (20.5%); gross profit margin improved to 57.8% driven by Bike2Future resale results and dealer commission introduced Aug 2025
    • Sale status: divestment of Bikeleasing subject to DECATHLON PULSE owner control procedure; closing still expected in H1 2026 and management plans to return a substantial portion of net proceeds to shareholders after completion
    • FY 2026 guidance for continuing operations (IHSE & Holding) unchanged: revenue €30–32m and adjusted EBITDA €0–2m; preliminary Q1 continuing-ops figures: revenue €5.6m and adjusted EBITDA -€1.1m
    • Bikeleasing scale metrics: 21.5k new bikes brokered in Q1 2026 and just over 83,000 connected corporate customers (covering more than 4 million employees)

    The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 18,250EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Brockhaus Technologies

    0,00 %
    -2,93 %
    +11,45 %
    +7,99 %
    +22,07 %
    -18,34 %
    -23,64 %
    -46,32 %
    ISIN:DE000A2GSU42WKN:A2GSU4
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    Brockhaus Technologies AG: €47.9M Revenue and €7.6M EBITDA in Q1 2026 In Q1 2026, the Group delivered solid growth, advanced its IHSE transformation, scaled Bikeleasing, and confirmed guidance while progressing the planned divestment.
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