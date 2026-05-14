Almonty Industries, Cisco Systems & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Uwe Anspach - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Kutcho Copper
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Antimony Resources
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|New Highland Critical Minerals Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|European Lithium
|💬
|📰
|SoftBank Group
|💬
|📰
|Lynas Rare Earths
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|140
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Rheinmetall
|64
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Verbio
|46
|💬
|📰
|Evotec
|37
|💬
|📰
|SAP
|36
|💬
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|27
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Cisco Systems
|+19,90 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Digi Power X
|+9,09 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Rohm
|+8,63 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Harmonic Drive Systems
|-13,56 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|MUSASHI SEIMITSU INDUSTRY
|-15,14 %
|📰
|🟥
|Fujikura
|-24,18 %
|💬
|📰
Kutcho Copper
Wochenperformance: +25,00 %
Wochenperformance: +25,00 %
Platz 1
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +3,13 %
Wochenperformance: +3,13 %
Platz 2
New Highland Critical Minerals Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +14,04 %
Wochenperformance: +14,04 %
Platz 3
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: -10,34 %
Wochenperformance: -10,34 %
Platz 4
SoftBank Group
Wochenperformance: -11,68 %
Wochenperformance: -11,68 %
Platz 5
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: -8,33 %
Wochenperformance: -8,33 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -8,26 %
Wochenperformance: -8,26 %
Platz 7
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -22,40 %
Wochenperformance: -22,40 %
Platz 8
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +4,20 %
Wochenperformance: +4,20 %
Platz 9
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -16,26 %
Wochenperformance: -16,26 %
Platz 10
SAP
Wochenperformance: -6,88 %
Wochenperformance: -6,88 %
Platz 11
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +2,24 %
Wochenperformance: +2,24 %
Platz 12
Cisco Systems
Wochenperformance: +33,38 %
Wochenperformance: +33,38 %
Platz 13
Digi Power X
Wochenperformance: +42,14 %
Wochenperformance: +42,14 %
Platz 14
Rohm
Wochenperformance: +17,52 %
Wochenperformance: +17,52 %
Platz 15
Harmonic Drive Systems
Wochenperformance: +17,61 %
Wochenperformance: +17,61 %
Platz 16
MUSASHI SEIMITSU INDUSTRY
Wochenperformance: +17,91 %
Wochenperformance: +17,91 %
Platz 17
Fujikura
Wochenperformance: -8,56 %
Wochenperformance: -8,56 %
Platz 18
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