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    LataMed AI Registered to Submit Forward Stock Split Request to FINRA Amid Expansion

    LataMed AI Corp. is preparing a 5-for-1 forward stock split as it positions its telehealth and AI platform for scalable growth across Latin America and emerging markets.

    LataMed AI Registered to Submit Forward Stock Split Request to FINRA Amid Expansion
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) plans to file with FINRA a proposed 5-for-1 forward stock split.
    • The split would apply proportionally to all issued and outstanding common and preferred shares (including Series C) and include proportional increases to authorized common and preferred stock.
    • Management says the action is intended to support long-term operational scalability, strategic flexibility, capitalization planning, and future growth as the company advances telehealth and AI initiatives in Latin America and other emerging markets.
    • The corporate action does not change shareholder ownership percentages, involves no debt restructuring or recapitalization, and any fractional shares would be rounded up to whole shares per Board resolutions.
    • The proposal is subject to FINRA review and approval, completion of regulatory processing, and final corporate implementation; timing and effectiveness are not assured.
    • LataMed is a development-stage digital health/AI company (has not generated revenue) and has commenced initial telehealth infrastructure activities in Venezuela after receiving regulatory authorization.






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    LataMed AI Registered to Submit Forward Stock Split Request to FINRA Amid Expansion LataMed AI Corp. is preparing a 5-for-1 forward stock split as it positions its telehealth and AI platform for scalable growth across Latin America and emerging markets.
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