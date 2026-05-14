LataMed AI Registered to Submit Forward Stock Split Request to FINRA Amid Expansion
LataMed AI Corp. is preparing a 5-for-1 forward stock split as it positions its telehealth and AI platform for scalable growth across Latin America and emerging markets.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) plans to file with FINRA a proposed 5-for-1 forward stock split.
- The split would apply proportionally to all issued and outstanding common and preferred shares (including Series C) and include proportional increases to authorized common and preferred stock.
- Management says the action is intended to support long-term operational scalability, strategic flexibility, capitalization planning, and future growth as the company advances telehealth and AI initiatives in Latin America and other emerging markets.
- The corporate action does not change shareholder ownership percentages, involves no debt restructuring or recapitalization, and any fractional shares would be rounded up to whole shares per Board resolutions.
- The proposal is subject to FINRA review and approval, completion of regulatory processing, and final corporate implementation; timing and effectiveness are not assured.
- LataMed is a development-stage digital health/AI company (has not generated revenue) and has commenced initial telehealth infrastructure activities in Venezuela after receiving regulatory authorization.
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