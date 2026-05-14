DAX, POET Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: David Young - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|POET Technologies
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|New Highland Critical Minerals Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Kutcho Copper
|💬
|📰
|SoftBank Group
|💬
|📰
|Almonty Industries
|💬
|📰
|Lynas Rare Earths
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|205
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|142
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Verbio
|50
|💬
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|36
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|36
|💬
|📰
|Atos
|36
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|POET Technologies
|+28,66 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Weebit Nano
|+23,97 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|OHB
|+18,62 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Fujikura
|-22,84 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Gilat Satellite Networks
|-29,38 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Unitika
|-33,20 %
|💬
|📰
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +110,08 %
Wochenperformance: +110,08 %
Platz 1
New Highland Critical Minerals Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +14,04 %
Wochenperformance: +14,04 %
Platz 2
Kutcho Copper
Wochenperformance: +25,00 %
Wochenperformance: +25,00 %
Platz 3
SoftBank Group
Wochenperformance: -11,68 %
Wochenperformance: -11,68 %
Platz 4
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -15,56 %
Wochenperformance: -15,56 %
Platz 5
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: -9,04 %
Wochenperformance: -9,04 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -2,94 %
Wochenperformance: -2,94 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -15,56 %
Wochenperformance: -15,56 %
Platz 8
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +11,29 %
Wochenperformance: +11,29 %
Platz 9
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -4,87 %
Wochenperformance: -4,87 %
Platz 10
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -22,40 %
Wochenperformance: -22,40 %
Platz 11
Atos
Wochenperformance: +6,72 %
Wochenperformance: +6,72 %
Platz 12
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +110,08 %
Wochenperformance: +110,08 %
Platz 13
Weebit Nano
Wochenperformance: +48,28 %
Wochenperformance: +48,28 %
Platz 14
OHB
Wochenperformance: +66,85 %
Wochenperformance: +66,85 %
Platz 15
Fujikura
Wochenperformance: -8,56 %
Wochenperformance: -8,56 %
Platz 16
Gilat Satellite Networks
Wochenperformance: -22,49 %
Wochenperformance: -22,49 %
Platz 17
Unitika
Wochenperformance: -37,79 %
Wochenperformance: -37,79 %
Platz 18
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