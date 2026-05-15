freenet Soars in FY 2026 Start: Revenue & Cash Flow Surge

Q1 revenue up 26.1% to €761.9m, driven by the integration of mobilezone Deutschland and IPTV customer acquisition.

Adj. EBITDA €122.0m (−3.6% YoY) and adj. free cash flow €85.7m (+10.4%); cash conversion improved due to positive working-capital change.

Mobile Communications revenues €658.8m (+30.4%) after mobilezone integration; +29k postpaid customers and 182k reselling contracts; postpaid ARPU fell to €16.6 (−5.4%).

Mobile adj. EBITDA €93.7m (−9.8%), negatively impacted by an agreement with a network operator (effect is in 2026 guidance; renegotiations ongoing).

IPTV (waipu.tv) added 42k subscribers to 1.797m, revenues €52.8m (+7.7%) and adj. EBITDA +49% to €9.0m, becoming an increasingly important EBITDA/value driver.

Other/holding: revenue €61.9m (−0.5%) and adj. EBITDA €19.3m (+15.4%) largely from lower personnel costs after Executive Board reduction; 2026 guidance confirmed and company expects stable cash flow supporting dividend capacity.

The next important date, Conference call on the results of the first quarter of 2026., at freenet is on 15.05.2026.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.792,19PKT (+0,81 %).





