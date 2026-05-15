Nagarro Q1 2026: 6.5% Revenue Growth in Constant Currency
Nagarro’s Q1 2026 results show modest revenue growth, stronger profitability, but softer cash flow and a slight dip in large client numbers.
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- Nagarro reported Q1 2026 revenue of €248.1 million, a 0.9% increase QoQ and a 6.5% increase YoY in constant currency
- Gross profit rose to €77.4 million with a gross margin of 31.2%, up from €75.5 million and 30.6% in Q1 2025
- Adjusted EBITDA increased to €31.2 million, a 3.3% YoY growth, with an EBITDA of €38.8 million, up 17.4% YoY
- Net profit grew significantly by €7.9 million to €19.2 million, a 70.7% YoY increase
- Operating cash flow turned negative at €0.3 million due to higher working capital, with cash balance decreasing to €112.6 million from €124.6 million at year-end 2025
- The number of clients generating over €1 million in revenue decreased slightly to 179, as some projects transitioned into stable managed services
The next important date, Analyst event, at Nagarro is on 15.05.2026.
The price of Nagarro at the time of the news was 44,42EUR and was up +2,09 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.535,14PKT (+1,59 %).
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