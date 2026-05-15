Nagarro Q1 2026: 6.5% Revenue Growth in Constant Currency

Nagarro reported Q1 2026 revenue of €248.1 million, a 0.9% increase QoQ and a 6.5% increase YoY in constant currency

Gross profit rose to €77.4 million with a gross margin of 31.2%, up from €75.5 million and 30.6% in Q1 2025

Adjusted EBITDA increased to €31.2 million, a 3.3% YoY growth, with an EBITDA of €38.8 million, up 17.4% YoY

Net profit grew significantly by €7.9 million to €19.2 million, a 70.7% YoY increase

Operating cash flow turned negative at €0.3 million due to higher working capital, with cash balance decreasing to €112.6 million from €124.6 million at year-end 2025

The number of clients generating over €1 million in revenue decreased slightly to 179, as some projects transitioned into stable managed services

The next important date, Analyst event, at Nagarro is on 15.05.2026.

The price of Nagarro at the time of the news was 44,42EUR and was up +2,09 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.535,14PKT (+1,59 %).





