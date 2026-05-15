Almonty Industries, OSAKA Titanium technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Ballard Power Systems
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|FuelCell Energy
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Volatus Aerospace
|💬
|📰
|Intel
|💬
|📰
|Micron Technology
|💬
|📰
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|118
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Verbio
|53
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Silber
|48
|💬
|📰
|Bitcoin
|41
|💬
|📰
|TUI
|35
|💬
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|33
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|OSAKA Titanium technologies
|+12,82 %
|📰
|🥈
|Figma Incorporation Registered (A)
|+11,28 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Rackspace Technology
|+6,78 %
|📰
|🟥
|Americas Gold and Silver Corporation
|-13,06 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Ibiden
|-13,61 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Vuzix Corporation
|-15,60 %
|💬
|📰
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: -8,33 %
Wochenperformance: -8,33 %
Platz 1
FuelCell Energy
Wochenperformance: +71,19 %
Wochenperformance: +71,19 %
Platz 2
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: +3,11 %
Wochenperformance: +3,11 %
Platz 3
Intel
Wochenperformance: -0,50 %
Wochenperformance: -0,50 %
Platz 4
Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: +14,23 %
Wochenperformance: +14,23 %
Platz 5
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +9,12 %
Wochenperformance: +9,12 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -8,79 %
Wochenperformance: -8,79 %
Platz 7
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +10,91 %
Wochenperformance: +10,91 %
Platz 8
Silber
Wochenperformance: -1,04 %
Wochenperformance: -1,04 %
Platz 9
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: +1,00 %
Wochenperformance: +1,00 %
Platz 10
TUI
Wochenperformance: -2,97 %
Wochenperformance: -2,97 %
Platz 11
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -6,79 %
Wochenperformance: -6,79 %
Platz 12
OSAKA Titanium technologies
Wochenperformance: -5,04 %
Wochenperformance: -5,04 %
Platz 13
Figma Incorporation Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +10,80 %
Wochenperformance: +10,80 %
Platz 14
Rackspace Technology
Wochenperformance: +95,65 %
Wochenperformance: +95,65 %
Platz 15
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation
Wochenperformance: +8,26 %
Wochenperformance: +8,26 %
Platz 16
Ibiden
Wochenperformance: +0,61 %
Wochenperformance: +0,61 %
Platz 17
Vuzix Corporation
Wochenperformance: -10,32 %
Wochenperformance: -10,32 %
Platz 18
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