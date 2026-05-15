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    Softing AG Q1 2026: Interim Results & Highlights

    Softing enters 2026 with mixed Q1 results: resilient core segments, a drag from IT Networks, and a strategic acquisition setting the stage for a stronger second half.

    Softing AG Q1 2026: Interim Results & Highlights
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Consolidated Q1 2026 revenue €21.5m (vs €22.3m prior year); incoming orders €20.4m; orders on hand down to €15.2m.
    • EBITDA €1.3m (6.1% margin vs 3.5% prior); operating EBIT €−0.2m; reported EBIT €−0.9m; net loss €−1.0m.
    • Segment performance: Automotive strong (~€8.3m Q1, driven by mission‑critical projects), Industrial stable (€11.7m) with EMEA growth and US product investment, IT Networks weak (€1.4m) and a material drag on results.
    • Strategic M&A: Acquisition of WEIDITEC engineering/testing business (May 2026) for Softing Automotive, expected to add €1.5–2.0m p.a. in revenue.
    • Outlook/guidance: Full‑year revenue target €80–85m; operating EBIT guidance €3–4m; plan to reduce long‑term debt by ~€3m; expect stronger H2 seasonality.
    • Financial position and other metrics: cash €6.4m (Mar 31), equity ratio 49.1%, 407 employees, and €0.9m of capitalized R&D in Q1.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Softing is on 15.05.2026.


    Softing

    +3,77 %
    -7,12 %
    -10,31 %
    -9,38 %
    -8,10 %
    -64,00 %
    -53,89 %
    -78,32 %
    -84,89 %
    ISIN:DE0005178008WKN:517800
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    Softing AG Q1 2026: Interim Results & Highlights Softing enters 2026 with mixed Q1 results: resilient core segments, a drag from IT Networks, and a strategic acquisition setting the stage for a stronger second half.
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