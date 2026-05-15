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    Nagarro Reports 6.5% Revenue Growth in Q1 2026 (YoY, Constant Currency)

    In Q1 2026, the company balanced modest top-line growth with stronger profitability, rising margins, and a strategic pivot toward AI-driven advisory services.

    Nagarro Reports 6.5% Revenue Growth in Q1 2026 (YoY, Constant Currency)
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Q1 2026 revenue €248.1m (0.5% YoY in euros) and 6.5% YoY growth in constant currency.
    • Organic revenue was down 1.1% YoY in euros but up 4.8% YoY in constant currency.
    • Gross profit €77.4m with gross margin rising to 31.2% (from 30.6%); adjusted EBITDA €31.2m (12.6% margin, +€1.0m YoY).
    • EBITDA €38.8m (+17.4% YoY, partly due to a €4.1m reversal of share‑based payment costs); EBIT €30.0m (+24.6% YoY); net profit €19.2m (+70.7% YoY).
    • Operating cash flow turned negative at -€0.3m (vs. +€37.5m prior year) due to a €32.4m working‑capital increase; cash balance €112.6m (down from €124.6m); loans €310.9m; DSO increased to 86 days.
    • Clients generating >€1m fell to 179 (from 186) as implementation projects converted to managed services; headcount rose by 540 to 18,543; CEO highlights focus on AI transformation and strengthened advisory capabilities.






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    Nagarro Reports 6.5% Revenue Growth in Q1 2026 (YoY, Constant Currency) In Q1 2026, the company balanced modest top-line growth with stronger profitability, rising margins, and a strategic pivot toward AI-driven advisory services.
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