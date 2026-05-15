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    EnviTec Biogas Shines in 2025; Growth Expected from 2027

    In a year of mixed signals, EnviTec Biogas balanced growth in output and orders with falling earnings, regulatory headwinds and a cautious outlook for 2026.

    EnviTec Biogas Shines in 2025; Growth Expected from 2027
    Foto: EnviTec Biogas AG
    • EnviTec Biogas achieved a solid performance in 2025, with total output increasing by 6.8% to EUR 376.4 million
    • Revenues declined by 7.4% to EUR 312.6 million, and EBT decreased to EUR 26.0 million due to short-term regulatory burdens
    • The company proposes to suspend dividends for 2025, citing challenging market conditions and regulatory impacts
    • Key segments: Own Plant Operation grew revenues by 15.4%, while Plant Construction and Service segments faced declines but showed signs of recovery
    • EnviTec's order book increased by 14.9% to EUR 148.1 million, with international orders contributing significantly
    • For 2026, the company forecasts revenues between EUR 330-370 million and EBT between EUR 5-15 million, expecting growth from 2027 onwards

    The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at EnviTec Biogas is on 15.05.2026.

    The price of EnviTec Biogas at the time of the news was 20,250EUR and was down -2,41 % compared with the previous day.


    EnviTec Biogas

    -1,45 %
    -15,16 %
    -17,86 %
    +16,29 %
    -44,80 %
    -53,90 %
    -20,08 %
    +153,99 %
    -59,60 %
    ISIN:DE000A0MVLS8WKN:A0MVLS
    EnviTec Biogas direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    EnviTec Biogas Shines in 2025; Growth Expected from 2027 In a year of mixed signals, EnviTec Biogas balanced growth in output and orders with falling earnings, regulatory headwinds and a cautious outlook for 2026.
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