EnviTec Biogas Shines in 2025; Growth Expected from 2027

EnviTec Biogas achieved a solid performance in 2025, with total output increasing by 6.8% to EUR 376.4 million

Revenues declined by 7.4% to EUR 312.6 million, and EBT decreased to EUR 26.0 million due to short-term regulatory burdens

The company proposes to suspend dividends for 2025, citing challenging market conditions and regulatory impacts

Key segments: Own Plant Operation grew revenues by 15.4%, while Plant Construction and Service segments faced declines but showed signs of recovery

EnviTec's order book increased by 14.9% to EUR 148.1 million, with international orders contributing significantly

For 2026, the company forecasts revenues between EUR 330-370 million and EBT between EUR 5-15 million, expecting growth from 2027 onwards

The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at EnviTec Biogas is on 15.05.2026.

The price of EnviTec Biogas at the time of the news was 20,250EUR and was down -2,41 % compared with the previous day.





