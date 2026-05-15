Reply Board Approves Q1 2026 Report

The company's revenues increased to €645.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, a 6.2% growth compared to 2025.

All key financial indicators improved: EBITDA reached €112.0 million, EBIT €95.1 million, and profit before tax €99.8 million.

The Group's net financial position is positive at €643 million as of March 31, 2026, up from €467.6 million at the end of 2025.

The company's EBITDA margin for Q1 2026 is 17.4%, EBIT margin is 14.7%, and profit before tax margin is 15.5%.

Reply emphasizes its focus on integrating artificial intelligence into business processes and developing proprietary AI models through initiatives like the Reply Model Factory.

The results confirm the company's strategic growth driven by innovation, re-engineering, and a strong focus on AI and digital transformation.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Reply is on 15.05.2026.

The price of Reply at the time of the news was 95,48EUR and was up +3,19 % compared with the previous day.





