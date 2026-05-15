Reply Board Approves Q1 2026 Report
In Q1 2026, Reply delivered strong, AI-driven growth, posting higher revenues, stronger margins and a solid financial position across all key indicators.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- The company's revenues increased to €645.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, a 6.2% growth compared to 2025.
- All key financial indicators improved: EBITDA reached €112.0 million, EBIT €95.1 million, and profit before tax €99.8 million.
- The Group's net financial position is positive at €643 million as of March 31, 2026, up from €467.6 million at the end of 2025.
- The company's EBITDA margin for Q1 2026 is 17.4%, EBIT margin is 14.7%, and profit before tax margin is 15.5%.
- Reply emphasizes its focus on integrating artificial intelligence into business processes and developing proprietary AI models through initiatives like the Reply Model Factory.
- The results confirm the company's strategic growth driven by innovation, re-engineering, and a strong focus on AI and digital transformation.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Reply is on 15.05.2026.
The price of Reply at the time of the news was 95,48EUR and was up +3,19 % compared with the previous day.
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