TAKKT Expands Management with Helmar Hipp for Industrial & Packaging

Helmar Hipp has been appointed to TAKKT's Management Board, responsible for the Industrial & Packaging division, effective May 15, 2026.

The Industrial & Packaging division is TAKKT's largest business segment, with a focus on a service-oriented, omnichannel business model for corporate customers.

In fiscal year 2025, the division generated approximately EUR 560 million in sales and EUR 43 million in adjusted EBITDA, supporting TAKKT’s profitable growth.

Helmar Hipp has extensive international leadership experience and has previously led sales and omnichannel initiatives at Zwilling J.A. Henckels and Cyberport.

The appointment emphasizes the strategic importance of I&P for TAKKT, with plans to leverage growth potential through customer-focused strategies and innovative products.

The Supervisory Board approved amendments to the Management Board's compensation system, which will be presented at the Shareholders’ Meeting.

The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at TAKKT is on 20.05.2026.

The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 2,4775EUR and was down -1,29 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,5000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,91 % since publication.





