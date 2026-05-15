TAKKT Expands Management with Helmar Hipp for Industrial & Packaging
TAKKT strengthens its leadership: Helmar Hipp joins the Management Board to drive growth and innovation in the key Industrial & Packaging division from May 15, 2026.
Foto: TAKKT AG
- Helmar Hipp has been appointed to TAKKT's Management Board, responsible for the Industrial & Packaging division, effective May 15, 2026.
- The Industrial & Packaging division is TAKKT's largest business segment, with a focus on a service-oriented, omnichannel business model for corporate customers.
- In fiscal year 2025, the division generated approximately EUR 560 million in sales and EUR 43 million in adjusted EBITDA, supporting TAKKT’s profitable growth.
- Helmar Hipp has extensive international leadership experience and has previously led sales and omnichannel initiatives at Zwilling J.A. Henckels and Cyberport.
- The appointment emphasizes the strategic importance of I&P for TAKKT, with plans to leverage growth potential through customer-focused strategies and innovative products.
- The Supervisory Board approved amendments to the Management Board's compensation system, which will be presented at the Shareholders’ Meeting.
The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at TAKKT is on 20.05.2026.
The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 2,4775EUR and was down -1,29 % compared with the previous day.
8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,5000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,91 % since publication.
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