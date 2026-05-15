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    TAKKT Expands Management with Helmar Hipp for Industrial & Packaging

    TAKKT strengthens its leadership: Helmar Hipp joins the Management Board to drive growth and innovation in the key Industrial & Packaging division from May 15, 2026.

    TAKKT Expands Management with Helmar Hipp for Industrial & Packaging
    Foto: TAKKT AG
    • Helmar Hipp has been appointed to TAKKT's Management Board, responsible for the Industrial & Packaging division, effective May 15, 2026.
    • The Industrial & Packaging division is TAKKT's largest business segment, with a focus on a service-oriented, omnichannel business model for corporate customers.
    • In fiscal year 2025, the division generated approximately EUR 560 million in sales and EUR 43 million in adjusted EBITDA, supporting TAKKT’s profitable growth.
    • Helmar Hipp has extensive international leadership experience and has previously led sales and omnichannel initiatives at Zwilling J.A. Henckels and Cyberport.
    • The appointment emphasizes the strategic importance of I&P for TAKKT, with plans to leverage growth potential through customer-focused strategies and innovative products.
    • The Supervisory Board approved amendments to the Management Board's compensation system, which will be presented at the Shareholders’ Meeting.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at TAKKT is on 20.05.2026.

    The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 2,4775EUR and was down -1,29 % compared with the previous day.
    8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,5000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,91 % since publication.


    TAKKT

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    -5,03 %
    -10,07 %
    -34,49 %
    -70,18 %
    -82,94 %
    -80,75 %
    -87,15 %
    -61,45 %
    ISIN:DE0007446007WKN:744600
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    TAKKT Expands Management with Helmar Hipp for Industrial & Packaging TAKKT strengthens its leadership: Helmar Hipp joins the Management Board to drive growth and innovation in the key Industrial & Packaging division from May 15, 2026.
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