Aging in Place to AI: LogicMark's Journey Empowering Older Americans
As America rapidly grays, one company is reinventing how seniors live independently—using AI, connected devices, and secure data to turn safety into proactive care.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- By 2040, about 25% of the U.S. population will be 65+ and many older adults prefer to "age in place," staying active, independent, and socially connected.
- LogicMark Inc. (OTC: LGMK), with nearly two decades in the personal safety industry, has developed a suite of solutions—PERS, health communications devices, and a connected care platform—designed to support independent living.
- LogicMark integrates its PERS hardware into an AI-driven Caring Platform as a Service (CPaaS) that collects, processes, and analyzes first‑party device data to move safety from reactive response to predictive, connected care.
- The Freedom Alert Caregiver app enables real‑time monitoring of fall status, device health and battery, multi‑device/multi‑caretaker scheduling, and connectivity over Wi‑Fi and mobile networks to keep caregivers informed while preserving user autonomy.
- The company’s patented Care Village Digital Twin builds individualized, real‑time baselines from activity, behavioral and health data to detect deviations and predict potential health events before they occur, enabling proactive interventions.
- LogicMark emphasizes privacy and security—using patented tokenization, encrypted data sharing, blockchain architecture and encrypted data containers—to provide HIPAA‑equivalent protections and reduce risks like elder fraud or data tampering.
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