DAX, Greening Group Global & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Vault Strategic Mining
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|NEL ASA
|💬
|📰
|IonQ
|💬
|📰
|POET Technologies
|💬
|📰
|Netlist
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|271
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|128
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Silber
|69
|💬
|📰
|POET Technologies
|36
|💬
|📰
|Verbio
|36
|💬
|📰
|freenet
|31
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Greening Group Global
|+33,15 %
|📰
|🥈
|Globant
|+21,23 %
|📰
|🥉
|Technoprobe
|+14,40 %
|📰
|🟥
|Centrotherm Photovoltaics
|-24,02 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Zenatech
|-24,85 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Gambling.com Group
|-36,73 %
|📰
Vault Strategic Mining
Wochenperformance: +47,06 %
Wochenperformance: +47,06 %
Platz 1
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: +0,43 %
Wochenperformance: +0,43 %
Platz 2
NEL ASA
Wochenperformance: +20,93 %
Wochenperformance: +20,93 %
Platz 3
IonQ
Wochenperformance: +16,56 %
Wochenperformance: +16,56 %
Platz 4
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +125,63 %
Wochenperformance: +125,63 %
Platz 5
Netlist
Wochenperformance: +12,32 %
Wochenperformance: +12,32 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -2,15 %
Wochenperformance: -2,15 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -13,21 %
Wochenperformance: -13,21 %
Platz 8
Silber
Wochenperformance: -3,46 %
Wochenperformance: -3,46 %
Platz 9
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +125,63 %
Wochenperformance: +125,63 %
Platz 10
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +12,95 %
Wochenperformance: +12,95 %
Platz 11
freenet
Wochenperformance: -7,11 %
Wochenperformance: -7,11 %
Platz 12
Greening Group Global
Wochenperformance: +62,03 %
Wochenperformance: +62,03 %
Platz 13
Globant
Wochenperformance: -14,76 %
Wochenperformance: -14,76 %
Platz 14
Technoprobe
Wochenperformance: +40,00 %
Wochenperformance: +40,00 %
Platz 15
Centrotherm Photovoltaics
Wochenperformance: -20,94 %
Wochenperformance: -20,94 %
Platz 16
Zenatech
Wochenperformance: -28,79 %
Wochenperformance: -28,79 %
Platz 17
Gambling.com Group
Wochenperformance: -43,40 %
Wochenperformance: -43,40 %
Platz 18
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