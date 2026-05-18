Sonova Holding Delivers Strong FY 2025/26 Results with Market Outperformance

Sonova reported strong FY 2025/26 results with a 5.9% increase in sales in local currencies, outperforming the market

Normalized EBITA grew by 17.3% to CHF 811.2 million, driven by operating leverage and profitable growth, despite currency impacts

The Group proposes a record-high dividend of CHF 4.70 per share, reflecting confidence in future growth and profitability

Key innovations like Infinio Ultra and Virto R Infinio strengthened market share and technological leadership, contributing to accelerated growth

The Hearing Instruments segment saw a 7.5% sales increase in local currencies, with significant market share gains, while Cochlear Implants faced headwinds, especially in China

For 2026/27, Sonova expects sales growth of 5-8% and core EBIT growth of 7-10%, supported by new product launches and strategic initiatives

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Sonova Holding is on 18.05.2026.

The price of Sonova Holding at the time of the news was 193,85EUR and was down -0,64 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 193,70EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.





