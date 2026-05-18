Sonova Holding Delivers Strong FY 2025/26 Results with Market Outperformance
Sonova delivers robust FY 2025/26 results, boosting sales, profits and dividends, while innovation and new products set the stage for further growth in 2026/27.
Foto: ENNIO LEANZA - picture alliance/KEYSTONE
- Sonova reported strong FY 2025/26 results with a 5.9% increase in sales in local currencies, outperforming the market
- Normalized EBITA grew by 17.3% to CHF 811.2 million, driven by operating leverage and profitable growth, despite currency impacts
- The Group proposes a record-high dividend of CHF 4.70 per share, reflecting confidence in future growth and profitability
- Key innovations like Infinio Ultra and Virto R Infinio strengthened market share and technological leadership, contributing to accelerated growth
- The Hearing Instruments segment saw a 7.5% sales increase in local currencies, with significant market share gains, while Cochlear Implants faced headwinds, especially in China
- For 2026/27, Sonova expects sales growth of 5-8% and core EBIT growth of 7-10%, supported by new product launches and strategic initiatives
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Sonova Holding is on 18.05.2026.
The price of Sonova Holding at the time of the news was 193,85EUR and was down -0,64 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 193,70EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.
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