Almonty Industries, audius & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: 763307657
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|New Highland Critical Minerals Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Mogotes Metals
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|💬
|📰
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
|Antimony Resources
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|39
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Silber
|35
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Rheinmetall
|16
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|16
|💬
|📰
|POET Technologies
|13
|💬
|📰
|Atos
|13
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|audius
|+10,66 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|EnviTec Biogas
|+8,91 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|EXASOL
|+7,17 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Kawasaki Heavy Industries
|-8,41 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Li Auto Registered (A)
|-10,12 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Li Auto (A) (A)
|-10,66 %
|💬
|📰
New Highland Critical Minerals Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -59,71 %
Wochenperformance: -59,71 %
Platz 1
Mogotes Metals
Wochenperformance: +167,59 %
Wochenperformance: +167,59 %
Platz 2
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: -15,91 %
Wochenperformance: -15,91 %
Platz 3
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -12,16 %
Wochenperformance: -12,16 %
Platz 4
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -12,12 %
Wochenperformance: -12,12 %
Platz 5
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +5,60 %
Wochenperformance: +5,60 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -10,52 %
Wochenperformance: -10,52 %
Platz 7
Silber
Wochenperformance: -7,41 %
Wochenperformance: -7,41 %
Platz 8
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -7,47 %
Wochenperformance: -7,47 %
Platz 9
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -0,98 %
Wochenperformance: -0,98 %
Platz 10
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +41,54 %
Wochenperformance: +41,54 %
Platz 11
Atos
Wochenperformance: +3,70 %
Wochenperformance: +3,70 %
Platz 12
audius
Wochenperformance: +16,38 %
Wochenperformance: +16,38 %
Platz 13
EnviTec Biogas
Wochenperformance: -16,39 %
Wochenperformance: -16,39 %
Platz 14
EXASOL
Wochenperformance: +7,63 %
Wochenperformance: +7,63 %
Platz 15
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Wochenperformance: -10,14 %
Wochenperformance: -10,14 %
Platz 16
Li Auto Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -5,45 %
Wochenperformance: -5,45 %
Platz 17
Li Auto (A) (A)
Wochenperformance: -8,06 %
Wochenperformance: -8,06 %
Platz 18
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