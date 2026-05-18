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    Ford Leads in Europe with 7 New Vans & Smart Tech to Boost Business

    Ford is shifting gears in Europe, unveiling a bold three‑year rollout that fuses rally‑bred performance, smart software and pragmatic electrification.

    Ford Leads in Europe with 7 New Vans & Smart Tech to Boost Business
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Ford announced a major three‑year Europe rollout under the new "Ready‑Set‑Ford" brand, renewing its passenger lineup with five new Europe‑made multi‑energy models by 2029 that blend rally/off‑road DNA with on‑road performance.
    • In total Ford is launching seven new models for Europe: two commercial vehicles available sooner (Ranger Super Duty — heavy‑duty pickup; Transit City — a cost‑focused all‑electric urban van arriving later this year) and five passenger models (including a new Bronco member made in Valencia, an electric hatch, a small electric SUV and two multi‑energy crossovers).
    • Ford Pro is evolving from vehicle maker to a productivity partner, expanding software and services to turn vehicle data into measurable productivity and targeting 25% of Ford Pro EBIT from software/services.
    • Scale and connected‑services impact: over 1.2 million European Ford customers are connected (≈6 million health signals/day); paid software subscriptions rose 30% to 879,000; connected services delivered nearly 1 million extra vehicle uptime days last year.
    • Dealer Uptime Services extend Ford Pro capabilities to small businesses by turning dealers into proactive uptime managers — pilots show up to 50% shorter repair times and ~80% of repairs identified proactively, boosting revenue and fleet availability.
    • Ford calls for pragmatic regulation and infrastructure: realistic CO2 targets, support for PHEVs/EREVs as transitional technologies, better charging and grid access, and protection for small businesses (only ~10% of new vans are electric) to avoid slowing fleet renewal and raising costs.






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    Ford Leads in Europe with 7 New Vans & Smart Tech to Boost Business Ford is shifting gears in Europe, unveiling a bold three‑year rollout that fuses rally‑bred performance, smart software and pragmatic electrification.
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