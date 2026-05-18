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    Commerzbank Urges Shareholders to Reject UniCredit Offer for Greater Value

    Commerzbank firmly rejects UniCredit’s bid, calling it undervalued, risky, and inferior to its own Momentum 2030 strategy for long‑term shareholder value.

    Commerzbank Urges Shareholders to Reject UniCredit Offer for Greater Value
    Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
    • Commerzbank’s Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board published a joint reasoned statement and recommend that shareholders do not accept UniCredit’s exchange offer.
    • The offer materially undervalues Commerzbank—implied offer value is a significant discount to long‑term potential and trading metrics (e.g., implied €34.56 vs Commerzbank close €36.48 on 15 May 2026; median analyst target ≈ €41.50).
    • UniCredit’s proposal is judged vague and risky: it allegedly underestimates revenue losses, overstates synergies, assumes an unrealistic implementation timeline, and could weaken Commerzbank’s international Mittelstand support.
    • The consideration is an all‑share exchange, leaving actual value uncertain until settlement (UniCredit cites a latest possible settlement date of 2 July 2027), so accepting shareholders would bear execution and market risk.
    • Commerzbank argues its “Momentum 2030” stand‑alone strategy delivers greater and more sustainable value with low implementation risk, targeting by 2030: €16.8bn revenue, €5.9bn net profit, ~43% cost‑income ratio, 21% net RoTE and returning about half current market cap to shareholders.
    • Commerzbank remains willing to engage with UniCredit only if it offers an attractive premium and a credible plan that builds on Commerzbank’s business strengths.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Commerzbank is on 20.05.2026.

    The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 36,00EUR and was down -3,21 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 24.006,00PKT (+0,72 %).


    Commerzbank

    -0,52 %
    +1,24 %
    +1,55 %
    +8,06 %
    +43,00 %
    +278,52 %
    +457,96 %
    +414,93 %
    -60,85 %
    ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100
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    Commerzbank Urges Shareholders to Reject UniCredit Offer for Greater Value Commerzbank firmly rejects UniCredit’s bid, calling it undervalued, risky, and inferior to its own Momentum 2030 strategy for long‑term shareholder value.
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