Wienerberger Boosts Growth with Serbian Univerzum Group Acquisition

Wienerberger signed an agreement to acquire Univerzum Group, the leading producer of clay blocks in Serbia.

Univerzum operates two production sites (Aranđelovac and Inđija), employs ~200 people, and is projected to generate about €20 million in revenues in 2026.

The acquisition strengthens Wienerberger’s exposure to the growing construction market in Southeastern Europe and complements its existing regional footprint (Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Romania).

The deal enables cross-selling with Wienerberger’s established roofing business and targets sustainable above‑average volume growth due to housing undersupply, demographic trends, and rising quality standards in Serbia.

The transaction is a stepwise acquisition of 100% of shares with purchase payments distributed between 2026 and 2027 and remains subject to competition approval and customary closing conditions.

Management expects attractive margins and strong value creation (synergized EV/EBITDA of ~5x), aligning with Wienerberger’s value‑accretive growth strategy and immediate earnings enhancement.

The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 22,440EUR and was down -0,53 % compared with the previous day.





