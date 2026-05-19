Hornbach Group Reports Strong Results and Aims for Growth

HORNBACH Group's net sales increased by 3.8% to EUR 6.4 billion in FY 2025/26, with stable adjusted EBIT at EUR 264.7 million, nearly unchanged from the previous year.

Market shares grew in Germany and across Europe in 2025, and this positive trend continued into early 2026.

Gross profit rose by 4.1%, supported by product innovation and mix, leading to a slight increase in gross margin to 35.0%.

The Group proposes a stable dividend of EUR 2.40 per share, marking 39 consecutive years of dividend payments since IPO.

For FY 2026/27, HORNBACH expects net sales to be at or slightly above the previous year's level and adjusted EBIT to remain roughly the same, despite geopolitical uncertainties.

The Group plans to expand with three new stores and increase capital expenditure, focusing on organic growth and entering the Serbian market.

The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at HORNBACH Holding is on 19.05.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.448,00PKT (+0,63 %).





