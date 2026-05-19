AEVIS VICTORIA Soars in Q1 2026: Record Growth Continues!
AEVIS VICTORIA starts 2026 with robust momentum, delivering higher revenues, sharply improved profitability and a solid balance sheet, while sharpening its strategic focus.
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- AEVIS VICTORIA SA reported strong growth in Q1 2026 with a 1.8% increase in net revenue to CHF 299.1 million and a 14.9% rise in EBITDAR to CHF 70.6 million
- The Group's profitability improved significantly, with EBITDA up 19.2% to CHF 44.8 million and net profit before minority interests increasing by 53.2% to CHF 18.8 million
- Healthcare segment showed notable profitability improvement, with EBITDAR up 16.0% to CHF 49.3 million and EBIT up 45.5% to CHF 9.8 million
- The Real Estate segment contributed CHF 12.1 million in revenue, up from CHF 8.6 million, with EBIT increasing by 59.4% to CHF 10.2 million, including a CHF 2 million gain on asset disposal
- The Group maintains a solid financial position with a balance sheet total of CHF 1.92 billion and equity of CHF 572.3 million, alongside positive operating cash flow of CHF 24.9 million
- AEVIS VICTORIA remains confident for 2026, focusing on strategic development, operational optimization, and value creation, with an upcoming Capital Markets Day scheduled for May 20, 2026
The price of AEVIS VICTORIA at the time of the news was 14,525EUR and was down -0,68 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,475EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,34 % since publication.
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