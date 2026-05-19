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    Blue Cap AG Kicks Off FY2026 with Strong Momentum

    Blue Cap AG enters 2026 with solid momentum: rising margins, a strategic acquisition, and upgraded guidance despite mixed segment performance.

    Blue Cap AG Kicks Off FY2026 with Strong Momentum
    Foto: Blue Cap AG
    • Blue Cap AG reports a strong start to fiscal year 2026 with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.4%, up from 4.8% last year.
    • Revenue remains stable at EUR 31.0 million, slightly below the previous year's EUR 32.4 million.
    • The portfolio was expanded with the acquisition of Janoschka AG, which will be fully consolidated and boost revenue and margins.
    • The company’s net debt ratio remains low at 0.0 years, well within the target of below 3.5 years.
    • In Q1 2026, the Industrials segment grew by 9.2% in revenue, while the Business Services segment declined by 21.2%.
    • The management has increased its revenue guidance for 2026 to EUR 170–190 million, with an expected adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.5–8.5%.

    The next important date, Quirin Champions Conference, at Blue Cap is on 11.06.2026.


    Blue Cap

    -0,99 %
    +4,27 %
    +13,84 %
    +9,81 %
    +16,14 %
    -10,84 %
    -26,46 %
    +256,76 %
    +672,57 %
    ISIN:DE000A0JM2M1WKN:A0JM2M
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    Blue Cap AG Kicks Off FY2026 with Strong Momentum Blue Cap AG enters 2026 with solid momentum: rising margins, a strategic acquisition, and upgraded guidance despite mixed segment performance.
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