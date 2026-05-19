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    Gabler Group AG Sets 2026 Revenue Goal at EUR 69M–71M, EBIT EUR 17M–19M

    Gabler Group AG enters 2026 with solid guidance, a record order backlog and strengthened operations, positioning the company for profitable growth and global expansion.

    Gabler Group AG Sets 2026 Revenue Goal at EUR 69M–71M, EBIT EUR 17M–19M
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Gabler Group AG provides a financial guidance for 2026, expecting revenue between EUR 69 million and EUR 71 million and adjusted EBIT between EUR 17 million and EUR 19 million.
    • The company’s order backlog increased to approximately EUR 376.8 million at the end of Q1 2026, supporting high business visibility and growth prospects.
    • Revenue in Q1 2026 was EUR 5.5 million, aligning with expectations, with a projected revenue of over EUR 24 million for the first half of 2026.
    • The company’s business is driven by a high level of submarine mast replacements, which is expected to enhance profitability in FY2026.
    • Gabler has strengthened its operational capacity, including new production sites and expanded sales and R&D teams, to support growth and international expansion.
    • The company successfully completed the repayment of long-term financial liabilities, resulting in a debt-free balance sheet and a net liquidity of EUR 37.9 million.

    The price of Gabler Group at the time of the news was 37,90EUR and was up +0,53 % compared with the previous day.


    Gabler Group

    +0,53 %
    +2,99 %
    -10,08 %
    -21,86 %
    ISIN:DE000A421RZ9WKN:A421RZ
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    Gabler Group AG Sets 2026 Revenue Goal at EUR 69M–71M, EBIT EUR 17M–19M Gabler Group AG enters 2026 with solid guidance, a record order backlog and strengthened operations, positioning the company for profitable growth and global expansion.
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