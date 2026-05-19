Gabler Group AG Sets 2026 Revenue Goal at EUR 69M–71M, EBIT EUR 17M–19M

Gabler Group AG provides a financial guidance for 2026, expecting revenue between EUR 69 million and EUR 71 million and adjusted EBIT between EUR 17 million and EUR 19 million.

The company’s order backlog increased to approximately EUR 376.8 million at the end of Q1 2026, supporting high business visibility and growth prospects.

Revenue in Q1 2026 was EUR 5.5 million, aligning with expectations, with a projected revenue of over EUR 24 million for the first half of 2026.

The company’s business is driven by a high level of submarine mast replacements, which is expected to enhance profitability in FY2026.

Gabler has strengthened its operational capacity, including new production sites and expanded sales and R&D teams, to support growth and international expansion.

The company successfully completed the repayment of long-term financial liabilities, resulting in a debt-free balance sheet and a net liquidity of EUR 37.9 million.

The price of Gabler Group at the time of the news was 37,90EUR and was up +0,53 % compared with the previous day.





