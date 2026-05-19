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    Thailand's SUBCON Expo Sparks $705M Parts Trade as Global Firms Seek Suppliers

    At the heart of ASEAN’s industrial boom, SUBCON Thailand’s 20th edition set new records in trade, innovation, and global partnerships in Bangkok.

    Thailand's SUBCON Expo Sparks $705M Parts Trade as Global Firms Seek Suppliers
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • SUBCON Thailand, ASEAN's largest industrial sourcing expo, closed its 20th edition with an estimated USD 705.5 million in parts trade.
    • The event took place in Bangkok from May 13–16, attracting over 50,000 participants and facilitating more than 9,600 business matching pairs.
    • The expo enabled sourcing across industries such as electric vehicles, semiconductors, electronics, automation, robotics, medical devices, and aerospace.
    • Companies highlighted that SUBCON Thailand helps Thai manufacturers prove quality, connect with global buyers, and build international competitiveness.
    • The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) plans to expand SUBCON's scope to include AI, advanced electronics, modern vehicles, and logistics, and to broaden industry and investor engagement.
    • The event demonstrated strong confidence in Thai manufacturers' quality and their readiness to integrate into global supply chains, with many participants securing procurement agreements and partnerships.






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    Thailand's SUBCON Expo Sparks $705M Parts Trade as Global Firms Seek Suppliers At the heart of ASEAN’s industrial boom, SUBCON Thailand’s 20th edition set new records in trade, innovation, and global partnerships in Bangkok.
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