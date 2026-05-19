Almonty Industries, Hyperliquid Strategies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Bitzero Holdings
|📰
|🥈
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|European Lithium
|💬
|📰
|ADX Energy
|💬
|📰
|Mogotes Metals
|💬
|📰
|DroneShield
|💬
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|64
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Silber
|52
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|BioNTech
|32
|💬
|📰
|POET Technologies
|28
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|28
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|📰
|Viromed Medical
|21
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|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
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|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Hyperliquid Strategies
|+10,92 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Unitika
|+8,33 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle
|+4,73 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|YASKAWA Electric
|-5,79 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|-6,82 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Ottobock
|-7,59 %
|💬
|📰
Bitzero Holdings
Wochenperformance: +22,15 %
Wochenperformance: +22,15 %
Platz 1
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: -6,58 %
Wochenperformance: -6,58 %
Platz 2
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: -8,01 %
Wochenperformance: -8,01 %
Platz 3
ADX Energy
Wochenperformance: -10,87 %
Wochenperformance: -10,87 %
Platz 4
Mogotes Metals
Wochenperformance: +154,61 %
Wochenperformance: +154,61 %
Platz 5
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -6,97 %
Wochenperformance: -6,97 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -15,26 %
Wochenperformance: -15,26 %
Platz 7
Silber
Wochenperformance: -11,83 %
Wochenperformance: -11,83 %
Platz 8
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -3,92 %
Wochenperformance: -3,92 %
Platz 9
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +0,68 %
Wochenperformance: +0,68 %
Platz 10
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: +0,15 %
Wochenperformance: +0,15 %
Platz 11
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +0,70 %
Wochenperformance: +0,70 %
Platz 12
Hyperliquid Strategies
Wochenperformance: +17,86 %
Wochenperformance: +17,86 %
Platz 13
Unitika
Wochenperformance: -36,59 %
Wochenperformance: -36,59 %
Platz 14
Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle
Wochenperformance: +4,44 %
Wochenperformance: +4,44 %
Platz 15
YASKAWA Electric
Wochenperformance: -9,04 %
Wochenperformance: -9,04 %
Platz 16
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: +8,38 %
Wochenperformance: +8,38 %
Platz 17
Ottobock
Wochenperformance: -13,44 %
Wochenperformance: -13,44 %
Platz 18
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