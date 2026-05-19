Pfisterer Holding SE Surges in Q1 2026: Revenue & Earnings Soar
PFISTERER starts 2026 with powerful momentum: soaring revenues, sharply higher profits, and a growing order book underline its strengthening role in global energy infrastructure.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- PFISTERER reported a strong Q1 2026 with a 26.7% revenue increase to EUR 126.9 million
- Adjusted EBITDA grew by 32.1% to EUR 27.7 million, with an improved margin of 21.8%
- Net profit increased by 57.7% to EUR 18.5 million, compared to EUR 11.7 million in Q1 2025
- Order intake was EUR 131.1 million, slightly below the previous year's EUR 144.2 million, with a 17.7% increase in order book to EUR 335.8 million
- The company secured a contract for offshore wind farm projects in Germany and opened a new training center in Riyadh, supporting energy infrastructure development
- PFISTERER maintains its outlook for 2026, expecting at least 12% revenue growth and a book-to-bill ratio above 1, with a mid-term EBITDA margin in the high teens to low twenties percentage range
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Pfisterer Holding is on 19.05.2026.
The price of Pfisterer Holding at the time of the news was 111,90EUR and was up +1,68 % compared with the previous day.
+1,54 %
+5,55 %
+14,36 %
+56,23 %
+264,09 %
+348,00 %
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