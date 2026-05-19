SLR Group Reports Q3 Results; Highlights Bond 11.14% (Until 10/27)
In the third quarter, the company delivered solid volume growth, higher net sales and improved earnings, prompting an upgraded full‑year outlook despite pricing headwinds.
Foto: Andrei Armiagov - stock.adobe.com
- Q3 net sales rose 10.1% year‑on‑year to EUR 56.4 million.
- Q3 volumes sold increased 14.7% to 28.9 kilotons; nine‑month volumes reached 78.7 kt (9M 24/25: 67.4 kt).
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA was EUR 2.9 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.3% (roughly flat vs. prior year).
- Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months totaled EUR 12.9 million, up 14.6% year‑on‑year.
- FY 25/26 guidance raised: total production/tonnage expected around 110 kt; adjusted EBITDA now forecast at EUR 18–19 million (reflecting price pressure and temporary operational inefficiencies).
- Operational outlook: strong order intake in core agriculture and construction segments; management prioritises operational stability, productivity gains and disciplined capital allocation while remaining cautiously optimistic.
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