H.I.G. Bayside Europe Successfully Refi's Lifeways Group
H.I.G. Bayside Capital Europe backs Lifeways Group with a £90m unitranche loan, reinforcing its growth plans in high-acuity supported living across the UK.
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- H.I.G. Bayside Capital Europe provided a £90m unitranche term loan (five-year facility) to refinance Lifeways Group’s existing debt.
- Lifeways Group is the UK’s largest provider of high‑acuity support services, serving over 4,000 service users across approximately 1,100 locations.
- The new financing is intended to support Lifeways’ growth strategy: expand supported living capacity, invest in service quality, and enhance operational infrastructure.
- H.I.G. Bayside highlighted Lifeways’ strong EBITDA growth driven by an operational transformation, improved governance, and resilience in a structurally supported sector.
- Lifeways’ CEO emphasized the company’s focus on quality of care, governance, efficiency, and said the financing provides a stable, flexible capital structure to expand supported living and mental health services.
- H.I.G. is a global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management; H.I.G. Bayside is its European special‑situations and capital‑solutions affiliate focused on middle‑market debt.
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