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    BFCH Closes Ancient Extracts USA Deal, Fast-Tracking UNLOCKD's Wellness Platform

    BitFrontier Capital accelerates its evolution into a scalable wellness powerhouse with the strategic acquisition of Ancient Extracts USA.

    BFCH Closes Ancient Extracts USA Deal, Fast-Tracking UNLOCKD's Wellness Platform
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (BFCH) completed the acquisition of Ancient Extracts USA, making it a wholly owned subsidiary, which enhances BFCH's wellness platform with established infrastructure, products, and customer base.
    • The acquisition is a key milestone in BFCH’s transition into a scalable consumer wellness platform focused on wellness, performance, and human optimization.
    • BFCH has previously improved its financial position by eliminating over $2 million in legacy debt, strengthening its balance sheet, and expanding its leadership and governance.
    • The company is now shifting towards commercialization and expansion, aiming to grow both direct-to-consumer and retail distribution channels, supported by strategic growth capital initiatives.
    • Management emphasizes that Ancient Extracts provides a strong operational foundation for future growth, including retail initiatives, strategic partnerships, and broader market expansion.
    • Company leaders, including CEO John P. Gorst and CSO Jordan P. Balencic, highlight the platform’s existing assets, market potential, and the focus on executing long-term value creation through operational scaling and strategic acquisitions.






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    BFCH Closes Ancient Extracts USA Deal, Fast-Tracking UNLOCKD's Wellness Platform BitFrontier Capital accelerates its evolution into a scalable wellness powerhouse with the strategic acquisition of Ancient Extracts USA.
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