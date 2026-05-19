LR HEALTH & BEAUTY SE Launches Bond Restructuring & Subscription Prospectus
LR Health & Beauty SE launches a decisive bondholder process to reshape its capital structure, reduce debt and create a new parent company ownership framework.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- LR Health & Beauty SE has initiated a Written Procedure among holders of its 2024/2028 bonds to implement a comprehensive capital-structure Restructuring already agreed with bondholders representing more than two thirds of the bonds and the Company’s shareholder.
- Principal restructuring measures include a EUR 70,000,000 nominal write-down of the Bonds (EUR 20,000,000 of which may be reinstated for participating bondholders), a EUR 27,500,000 write-down to be reinstated as unsecured limited‑recourse junior bonds issued by the new Parent, and a write‑down of all accrued and unpaid interest.
- A Bond Offering will issue New Bonds (and reinstated elevated bonds) in aggregate nominal amount EUR 30,000,000; subscription price is EUR 10,000,000 (cash or payment‑in‑kind with Super Senior Bridge Bonds); New Bonds are offered pro rata to existing bondholders and the offering is fully backstopped.
- A Share Issue will create a new Parent company: bondholders participating will contribute (incl. EUR 8,811,764.71 cash) and Project Artemis SCSp will contribute EUR 1,188,235.29; after the Restructuring ownership is expected to be ~74.9% bondholders, 15% Super Senior Bridge providers, and 10.1% Project Artemis.
- Key timetable and conditions: voting record date 21 May 2026, Written Procedure voting deadline 5 June 2026; subscription periods for New Bonds and the Share Issue 21–29 May 2026; New Bonds issue date expected 17 June 2026 and target admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm within 60 calendar days (intent 30 days).
- The prospectus for the Bond Offering has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority; completion of the Bond Offering is conditional on bondholder approval of the Written Procedure, completion of the Share Issue and transfer of the Company’s shares to the Parent, and trading of existing Bonds will be blocked in CSD systems once the Written Procedure is approved.
+0,39 %
0,00 %
-21,21 %
-29,73 %
-72,34 %
-72,32 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.