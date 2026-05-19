INTERSHOP Communications: Shareholders’ Meeting Highlights Stable Growth & B2B Strategy

Intershop held its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on 19 May 2026; Management Board (CEO Markus Dränert, CFO Petra Stappenbeck) presented past-year developments and 2026 priorities.

Strategic focus: positioning Intershop as a leading agentic B2B commerce provider for the mid‑market; Spring Release 2026 adds a broader set of AI agents and copilots to automate processes and improve efficiency.

2025: overall business performance declined, but incoming cloud orders increased; the company permanently reduced its cost base mainly via personnel measures.

Q1 2026: slightly positive EBIT of EUR 0.1 million, incoming cloud orders up 8%, and operating cash flow improved to EUR 2.9 million.

Corporate governance: Hans Jürgen Rieder (CEO of ACTICO GmbH) was confirmed as Supervisory Board member (previously court‑appointed); shareholders approved all agenda items by a large majority with 61% of share capital represented.

Full voting results and further information are available on Intershop’s website (https://www.intershop.com/en/shareholders-meeting).

The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at INTERSHOP Communications is on 19.05.2026.

The price of INTERSHOP Communications at the time of the news was 1,0950EUR and was up +2,34 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,0850EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,91 % since publication.





