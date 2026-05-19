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    INTERSHOP Communications: Shareholders’ Meeting Highlights Stable Growth & B2B Strategy

    At its 2026 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, Intershop outlined a challenging 2025, a stronger start to 2026, and bold AI‑driven plans for B2B mid‑market growth.

    INTERSHOP Communications: Shareholders’ Meeting Highlights Stable Growth & B2B Strategy
    Foto: INTERSHOP Communications AG
    • Intershop held its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on 19 May 2026; Management Board (CEO Markus Dränert, CFO Petra Stappenbeck) presented past-year developments and 2026 priorities.
    • Strategic focus: positioning Intershop as a leading agentic B2B commerce provider for the mid‑market; Spring Release 2026 adds a broader set of AI agents and copilots to automate processes and improve efficiency.
    • 2025: overall business performance declined, but incoming cloud orders increased; the company permanently reduced its cost base mainly via personnel measures.
    • Q1 2026: slightly positive EBIT of EUR 0.1 million, incoming cloud orders up 8%, and operating cash flow improved to EUR 2.9 million.
    • Corporate governance: Hans Jürgen Rieder (CEO of ACTICO GmbH) was confirmed as Supervisory Board member (previously court‑appointed); shareholders approved all agenda items by a large majority with 61% of share capital represented.
    • Full voting results and further information are available on Intershop’s website (https://www.intershop.com/en/shareholders-meeting).

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at INTERSHOP Communications is on 19.05.2026.

    The price of INTERSHOP Communications at the time of the news was 1,0950EUR and was up +2,34 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,0850EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,91 % since publication.


    INTERSHOP Communications

    +1,40 %
    -3,21 %
    +0,96 %
    -12,08 %
    -35,28 %
    -53,73 %
    -73,69 %
    -75,73 %
    -99,10 %
    ISIN:DE000A254211WKN:A25421
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    INTERSHOP Communications: Shareholders’ Meeting Highlights Stable Growth & B2B Strategy At its 2026 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, Intershop outlined a challenging 2025, a stronger start to 2026, and bold AI‑driven plans for B2B mid‑market growth.
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