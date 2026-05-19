Genesis Holdings Talks with Debt Holders to Reshape Balance Sheet for Growth
Genesis Holdings is pursuing a strategic balance sheet overhaul, negotiating debt-for-equity conversions and new partnerships to reinforce growth and long-term investor alignment.
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- Genesis Holdings is in discussions with convertible debt holders to convert debt into long-term preferred equity to strengthen its balance sheet and reduce capital costs.
- The proposed restructuring aims to improve the company's financial position, potentially resulting in a net positive equity status.
- Additional terms under discussion include lock-up provisions and leak-out agreements to align long-term interests between the company and its investors.
- Management has maintained ongoing dialogue with debt holders since taking control, focusing on operational growth and strategic partnerships.
- The company is also preparing to launch its first branded real estate investment fund with Aurami Capital, expecting to announce details within 45-60 days.
- While discussions are constructive, there is no guarantee that the restructuring will be finalized or that terms will remain as currently discussed.
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