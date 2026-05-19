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    Genesis Holdings Talks with Debt Holders to Reshape Balance Sheet for Growth

    Genesis Holdings is pursuing a strategic balance sheet overhaul, negotiating debt-for-equity conversions and new partnerships to reinforce growth and long-term investor alignment.

    Genesis Holdings Talks with Debt Holders to Reshape Balance Sheet for Growth
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Genesis Holdings is in discussions with convertible debt holders to convert debt into long-term preferred equity to strengthen its balance sheet and reduce capital costs.
    • The proposed restructuring aims to improve the company's financial position, potentially resulting in a net positive equity status.
    • Additional terms under discussion include lock-up provisions and leak-out agreements to align long-term interests between the company and its investors.
    • Management has maintained ongoing dialogue with debt holders since taking control, focusing on operational growth and strategic partnerships.
    • The company is also preparing to launch its first branded real estate investment fund with Aurami Capital, expecting to announce details within 45-60 days.
    • While discussions are constructive, there is no guarantee that the restructuring will be finalized or that terms will remain as currently discussed.






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    Genesis Holdings Talks with Debt Holders to Reshape Balance Sheet for Growth Genesis Holdings is pursuing a strategic balance sheet overhaul, negotiating debt-for-equity conversions and new partnerships to reinforce growth and long-term investor alignment.
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