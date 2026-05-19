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    LataMed AI Launches Emergency Response Feature in Telehealth Platform

    LataMed AI Corp. is building a geolocation-powered emergency link, connecting patients, responders, and insurers to streamline urgent care in emerging markets.

    LataMed AI Launches Emergency Response Feature in Telehealth Platform
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is developing an emergency medical response feature to integrate into its broader telehealth and healthcare coordination platform.
    • The planned feature will leverage geolocation technology to rapidly connect users with nearby ambulances, EMS, clinics, hospitals, and healthcare personnel.
    • Users will be able to report incidents through the system, which may trigger automated notifications to participating emergency responders and insurance claims departments.
    • The platform is expected to include optional live video communication to provide emotional support, communication assistance, and guidance while awaiting emergency personnel.
    • The initiative targets emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America, aiming to improve healthcare accessibility, operational efficiency, and emergency coordination.
    • The feature remains under development and has not been commercialized; timing, regulatory approval, availability, and ultimate effectiveness are uncertain.






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    LataMed AI Launches Emergency Response Feature in Telehealth Platform LataMed AI Corp. is building a geolocation-powered emergency link, connecting patients, responders, and insurers to streamline urgent care in emerging markets.
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