DAX, Agilysys & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Uwe Anspach - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|OHB
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|HENSOLDT
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SAP
|💬
|📰
|POET Technologies
|💬
|📰
|Mogotes Metals
|💬
|📰
|SalesCloser Technologies
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|227
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|80
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|POET Technologies
|36
|💬
|📰
|Smartbroker Holding
|25
|💬
|📰
|SAP
|23
|💬
|📰
|Silber
|23
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Agilysys
|+27,27 %
|📰
|🥈
|OHB
|+19,45 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Acadian Timber
|+18,96 %
|📰
|🟥
|Micronics Japan
|-10,98 %
|📰
|🟥
|T1 Energy
|-11,57 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Fujikura
|-18,79 %
|💬
|📰
OHB
Wochenperformance: +84,24 %
Wochenperformance: +84,24 %
Platz 1
HENSOLDT
Wochenperformance: +13,77 %
Wochenperformance: +13,77 %
Platz 2
SAP
Wochenperformance: +10,56 %
Wochenperformance: +10,56 %
Platz 3
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: -9,80 %
Wochenperformance: -9,80 %
Platz 4
Mogotes Metals
Wochenperformance: +159,04 %
Wochenperformance: +159,04 %
Platz 5
SalesCloser Technologies
Wochenperformance: -2,83 %
Wochenperformance: -2,83 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,38 %
Wochenperformance: +1,38 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -18,18 %
Wochenperformance: -18,18 %
Platz 8
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: -9,80 %
Wochenperformance: -9,80 %
Platz 9
Smartbroker Holding
Wochenperformance: -6,04 %
Wochenperformance: -6,04 %
Platz 10
SAP
Wochenperformance: +10,56 %
Wochenperformance: +10,56 %
Platz 11
Silber
Wochenperformance: -15,11 %
Wochenperformance: -15,11 %
Platz 12
Agilysys
Wochenperformance: +32,76 %
Wochenperformance: +32,76 %
Platz 13
OHB
Wochenperformance: +84,24 %
Wochenperformance: +84,24 %
Platz 14
Acadian Timber
Wochenperformance: +1,64 %
Wochenperformance: +1,64 %
Platz 15
Micronics Japan
Wochenperformance: -0,65 %
Wochenperformance: -0,65 %
Platz 16
T1 Energy
Wochenperformance: +13,91 %
Wochenperformance: +13,91 %
Platz 17
Fujikura
Wochenperformance: -41,43 %
Wochenperformance: -41,43 %
Platz 18
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