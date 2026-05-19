KAP AG Restructures Engineered Products Production for Growth

Hessisch Lichtenau technical-yarn site will be closed as of 30 June 2027.

Key plant, equipment and production volumes will be gradually relocated to existing facilities in Hlinsko (Czech Republic) and Bangalore (India).

The move is part of KAP AG’s ongoing restructuring plan to strengthen the engineered products segment’s operational competitiveness.

Closure decision driven by high energy, infrastructure and personnel costs, declining customer demand and structural disadvantages of Germany as a production location.

Around 100 employees are affected; redundancies will be handled “as socially responsible as possible” with talks ongoing with the works council and plans to support staff and develop a social plan.

Land and buildings at the Hessisch Lichtenau site will be successively sold as production is relocated.

The price of KAP at the time of the news was 1,8150EUR and was down -5,10 % compared with the previous day.





