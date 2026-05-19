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    fox e-mobility AG Issues 3 Convertible Bonds to Boost Growth

    On May 15, 2026, fox e-mobility AG reshaped its capital structure with three mandatory convertible bonds, key strategic stakes, and fresh financing for future growth.

    fox e-mobility AG Issues 3 Convertible Bonds to Boost Growth
    Foto: vadimborkin - 258917169
    • On May 15, 2026, fox e-mobility AG issued three convertible bonds totaling up to EUR 19,331,000
    • The bonds are structured as mandatory convertible bonds, converting automatically into shares at maturity at a €1 conversion price
    • The bonds were subscribed mainly by PME Capital Financiere S.A., with 62.5% of Type A and 100% of Types B and C
    • The issuance was part of acquiring shareholdings worth EUR 9 million, restructuring liabilities of EUR 3.33 million, and a EUR 1 million loan
    • The shareholdings include 10.691% in Silesian Power S.A. (valued at EUR 6 million) and 26% in BP2 Invest AG (valued at EUR 3 million)
    • The convertible bonds grant warrants allowing holders to purchase additional shares at a price dependent on the stock market, with a minimum of €1.20






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    fox e-mobility AG Issues 3 Convertible Bonds to Boost Growth On May 15, 2026, fox e-mobility AG reshaped its capital structure with three mandatory convertible bonds, key strategic stakes, and fresh financing for future growth.
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