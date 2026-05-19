fox e-mobility AG Issues 3 Convertible Bonds to Boost Growth
On May 15, 2026, fox e-mobility AG reshaped its capital structure with three mandatory convertible bonds, key strategic stakes, and fresh financing for future growth.
Foto: vadimborkin - 258917169
- On May 15, 2026, fox e-mobility AG issued three convertible bonds totaling up to EUR 19,331,000
- The bonds are structured as mandatory convertible bonds, converting automatically into shares at maturity at a €1 conversion price
- The bonds were subscribed mainly by PME Capital Financiere S.A., with 62.5% of Type A and 100% of Types B and C
- The issuance was part of acquiring shareholdings worth EUR 9 million, restructuring liabilities of EUR 3.33 million, and a EUR 1 million loan
- The shareholdings include 10.691% in Silesian Power S.A. (valued at EUR 6 million) and 26% in BP2 Invest AG (valued at EUR 3 million)
- The convertible bonds grant warrants allowing holders to purchase additional shares at a price dependent on the stock market, with a minimum of €1.20
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte