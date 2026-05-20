Almonty Industries, Hua Hong Semiconductor & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|POET Technologies
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Lynas Rare Earths
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Micron Technology
|💬
|📰
|European Lithium
|💬
|📰
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
|American Tungsten & Antimony
|💬
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|120
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|POET Technologies
|33
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Silber
|29
|💬
|📰
|SAP
|25
|💬
|📰
|Atos
|24
|💬
|📰
|TeamViewer
|19
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|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Hua Hong Semiconductor
|+12,62 %
|📰
|🥈
|H2APEX Group SCA
|+6,51 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|TCL Electronics Holdings
|+5,85 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Greenland Resources
|-7,27 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Fujikura
|-7,59 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Annovis Bio
|-11,81 %
|💬
|📰
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: -5,43 %
Wochenperformance: -5,43 %
Platz 1
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: -7,61 %
Wochenperformance: -7,61 %
Platz 2
Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: -9,88 %
Wochenperformance: -9,88 %
Platz 3
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: -13,52 %
Wochenperformance: -13,52 %
Platz 4
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -13,42 %
Wochenperformance: -13,42 %
Platz 5
American Tungsten & Antimony
Wochenperformance: -19,70 %
Wochenperformance: -19,70 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -19,84 %
Wochenperformance: -19,84 %
Platz 7
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: -5,43 %
Wochenperformance: -5,43 %
Platz 8
Silber
Wochenperformance: -14,51 %
Wochenperformance: -14,51 %
Platz 9
SAP
Wochenperformance: +9,06 %
Wochenperformance: +9,06 %
Platz 10
Atos
Wochenperformance: +9,18 %
Wochenperformance: +9,18 %
Platz 11
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +7,46 %
Wochenperformance: +7,46 %
Platz 12
Hua Hong Semiconductor
Wochenperformance: -0,50 %
Wochenperformance: -0,50 %
Platz 13
H2APEX Group SCA
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 14
TCL Electronics Holdings
Wochenperformance: +4,62 %
Wochenperformance: +4,62 %
Platz 15
Greenland Resources
Wochenperformance: -15,00 %
Wochenperformance: -15,00 %
Platz 16
Fujikura
Wochenperformance: -45,44 %
Wochenperformance: -45,44 %
Platz 17
Annovis Bio
Wochenperformance: -25,20 %
Wochenperformance: -25,20 %
Platz 18
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