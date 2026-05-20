M1 Kliniken 2025: Strong Growth with 29% EBIT and 40% EPS Increase

M1 Kliniken AG reported a 29.2% increase in EBIT to EUR 34.6 million in 2025, driven by efficiency gains and capacity expansion.

Revenue grew by 7.4% to EUR 364.3 million, with the EBITDA increasing by 23.6% to EUR 39.4 million.

Earnings per share rose by 40% to EUR 1.19, reflecting strong profitability growth.

The Beauty segment exceeded EUR 100 million in revenue for the first time, reaching EUR 102 million, with an EBIT margin of 27.8%.

The sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH was completed, strengthening M1 Kliniken's strategic focus on medical aesthetics.

The company aims to expand its clinics internationally and target EUR 200-300 million in revenue for the Beauty segment by 2029, with a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20%.

The price of M1 Kliniken at the time of the news was 19,180EUR and was up +0,42 % compared with the previous day.





