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    M1 Kliniken 2025: Strong Growth with 29% EBIT and 40% EPS Increase

    M1 Kliniken AG sharpened its focus on medical aesthetics in 2025, delivering strong profit growth, record Beauty revenues and ambitious international expansion targets.

    M1 Kliniken 2025: Strong Growth with 29% EBIT and 40% EPS Increase
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • M1 Kliniken AG reported a 29.2% increase in EBIT to EUR 34.6 million in 2025, driven by efficiency gains and capacity expansion.
    • Revenue grew by 7.4% to EUR 364.3 million, with the EBITDA increasing by 23.6% to EUR 39.4 million.
    • Earnings per share rose by 40% to EUR 1.19, reflecting strong profitability growth.
    • The Beauty segment exceeded EUR 100 million in revenue for the first time, reaching EUR 102 million, with an EBIT margin of 27.8%.
    • The sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH was completed, strengthening M1 Kliniken's strategic focus on medical aesthetics.
    • The company aims to expand its clinics internationally and target EUR 200-300 million in revenue for the Beauty segment by 2029, with a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20%.

    The price of M1 Kliniken at the time of the news was 19,180EUR and was up +0,42 % compared with the previous day.


    M1 Kliniken

    +4,58 %
    +10,01 %
    +27,02 %
    +17,10 %
    +30,71 %
    +144,82 %
    +89,00 %
    +284,08 %
    ISIN:DE000A0STSQ8WKN:A0STSQ
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    M1 Kliniken 2025: Strong Growth with 29% EBIT and 40% EPS Increase M1 Kliniken AG sharpened its focus on medical aesthetics in 2025, delivering strong profit growth, record Beauty revenues and ambitious international expansion targets.
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