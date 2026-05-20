M1 Kliniken 2025: Strong Growth with 29% EBIT and 40% EPS Increase
M1 Kliniken AG sharpened its focus on medical aesthetics in 2025, delivering strong profit growth, record Beauty revenues and ambitious international expansion targets.
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- M1 Kliniken AG reported a 29.2% increase in EBIT to EUR 34.6 million in 2025, driven by efficiency gains and capacity expansion.
- Revenue grew by 7.4% to EUR 364.3 million, with the EBITDA increasing by 23.6% to EUR 39.4 million.
- Earnings per share rose by 40% to EUR 1.19, reflecting strong profitability growth.
- The Beauty segment exceeded EUR 100 million in revenue for the first time, reaching EUR 102 million, with an EBIT margin of 27.8%.
- The sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH was completed, strengthening M1 Kliniken's strategic focus on medical aesthetics.
- The company aims to expand its clinics internationally and target EUR 200-300 million in revenue for the Beauty segment by 2029, with a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20%.
The price of M1 Kliniken at the time of the news was 19,180EUR and was up +0,42 % compared with the previous day.
+4,58 %
+10,01 %
+27,02 %
+17,10 %
+30,71 %
+144,82 %
+89,00 %
+284,08 %
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