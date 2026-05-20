Steyr Motors Q1 2026: Strong Revenue Growth & Defense Momentum

Steyr Motors reports steady revenue growth in Q1 2026, with revenues of EUR 11.7 million, despite delays in large orders from India and the Middle East

The company has a total order backlog of EUR 308 million, with approximately EUR 200 million legally binding, providing high revenue visibility until 2030

Increasing demand in the defense marine sector, especially for Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs), is expected to accelerate growth significantly in 2026

The acquisition of the Danish BUKH Group strengthens Steyr Motors' market position and opens additional revenue and high-margin aftermarket opportunities

Several major international projects and tenders are scheduled to start from 2027 or already in the second half of 2026, supporting future growth

The company confirms its revenue forecast of EUR 75-95 million for 2026 and expects a minimum EBIT margin of 15%, with significant earnings and margin increases in the second half of the year

The next important date, Press release regarding the quarterly report (as of Q1), at Steyr Motors is on 20.05.2026.

The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 37,37EUR and was up +0,11 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 37,06EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,83 % since publication.





